By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ogubundu Nwadike, on Wednesday dumped the PDP and joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State.

The declaration by Ogubundu, took place at the State Secretariat of the APC, along Okigwe road in Owerri, where he was received by the APC, State Caretaker Chairman, Marcillinus Nlemigbo.

According to Ogubundu, he was convinced of the integrity of the Uzodimma’s administration and the push towards the infrastructure development ongoing in the state.

According to him, “With what is going on now in Imo state in terms of development, I now have reason to believe Hope Uzodimma is the answer. The personality is what Imo needs to move forward.

“I am stepping forward from one step to the another to support my State, Imo is rehabilitated, the recovery of Imo is ongoing which all of us can see now. I am coming into APC, not because I have a problem with anybody but Imo state belongs to all of us and we must move it forward.”

“APC is doing well in Imo state, I am coming to serve Imo state. I believe in the leadership of Hope Uzodimma. I believe in the integrity of Hope Uzodimma. I am coming with the force used in PDP to move our party, APC, forward.”

Responding, the State Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Marcillinus Nlemigbo, said: “We welcome our brother into our party and we are happy he has realised we have only one state that is our own and we must join hands together to protect it.”

Vanguard News Nigeria