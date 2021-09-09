.



Police confirmed three

Dayo Johnson Akure

No fewer than ten passengers in a Lagos bound commercial bus have been reportedly abducted between ldoani/ lfira in the Akoko South East area of Ondo state.

Eyewitness account said that the abduction of the travellers occurred at a failed portion of the highway.

Vanguard was informed by a police source that the kidnappers who were Fulani herdsmen reportedly ambushed the commercial Toyota Hiace bus and shot at which forced the driver to stop.

In the process, the passengers reportedly took to their heels while the kidnappers doubled cross them and abducted those that could not escape from the scene at gunpoint.

The report said that no fewer than ten of the passengers were thereafter marched into the forest.

The divisional police officer for Isua Akoko, Hakeem Sadiq said the case had been reported and that the anti-kidnapping unit was on top of the situation.

Sadiq said that the state police command was working in conjunction with other sister security agencies to ensure that the travellers were rescued.

Reports had it that local hunters and personnel of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun have been deployed to the community to comb the thick forest.

Speaking with newsmen, a community leader in the area, Chief Boboye Ojomo attributed incessant crime in the axis to the deplorable condition of the federal road from Orita Ipele to Idoani to Ifira and Isua.

Ojomo lamented that the contractor handling the road project had abandoned it for years.

He called on the Federal government to look into all federal roads in the state noting that many of them are now in a state of disrepair.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the state command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami confirmed the abduction of the passengers.

Odunlami however said that only three persons were kidnapped not ten.

According to her ” there was nothing like that. There was actually a kidnap case but three people were kidnapped.

“As I speak to you our anti-kidnapping unit has taken over that case and we expect something positive. So, there was nothing like 18-passengers have been kidnapped in Ondo.

