The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has declared Valentine Ozigbo as the validly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Anambra Governorship election slated for November 6, 2021.

Following an appeal filed by Ozigbo, a three-man panel of justices led by the President of the Court of Appeal, Honorable Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem, made the declaration on Friday.

It thereafter, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the names of Ozigbo and his running mate as the duly elected candidates of the PDP in the forthcoming election.

The appellate court also awarded the sum of N10 million in favor of Ozigbo.

Vanguard News Nigeria