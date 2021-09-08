By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of DR. Fatima Waziri- Azi, as the Director General of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu disclosed this through a statement he issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the appointment was sequel to a recommendation made by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

It further said that the Minister expressed the “urgent need for the Ministry to intensify on the existing capacity in the NAPTIP in order to achieve its Key Result Areas as identified.”

She was further quoted to have said that the recommendation of Fatima Waziri-Azi was based on her “pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved so far.”

Waziri-Azi, who was a former Head of Department of Public Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, is a Women’s Right advocate, a campaigner against domestic and sexual based violence and an expert in Rule of Law.

