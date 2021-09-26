.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

A huge number of armed Boko Haram, suspected to be ISWAP group on Sunday evening invaded Tarmuwa, the Headquarters of Babangida Local Government Area of Yobe state.

Sources said the insurgents armed with Anti-aircraft trucks and grenades fired sporadically at security formations and communities, leading to pandemonium as residents scamper for safety.

Tarmuwa is a local government area in Yobe state, Its headquarters are in the town of Babangida at 12°06`27N”N11°45’14” E.

The town has witnessed series of deadly Boko haram attacks in the past.

Fleeing residents who do not want their name in print told our Correspondent that the whole town is in pandemonium and people were running helter-skelter when they sighted Airforce jets, to avoid the incidence of misfiring that happened early this month in Buhari village of Yunusari LGA, where 10 innocent civilians were killed and several others sustained injuries by the airforce struck when airforce jets were deployed.

The Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Mohammed Goje in a telephone call with Vanguard confirmed the latest attack on Tarmuwa by suspected terrorists this evening, but couldn’t share details on the number of casualties as of press time.

His words: ” Yes I received a distress call from one of my staff this evening that some armed members of terrorists invaded Tarmuwa town, please give me time to get details, so I can furnish you”. Goje said.

Vanguard News Nigeria