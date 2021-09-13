Owning and maintaining a vehicle comes with its baggage of checks, tune-ups, purchases and some unforeseen breakdowns.

As many vehicle owners will relate, from the moment you get your new vehicle, you know you have one more precious thing to take care of… and worry about.

A new company in the heart of Lagos has begun operations with the aim of making auto care as seamless as possible. With a primary service offering Nigerians the avenue to order tyres online, have them delivered and fitted at any location of their choice, TyrePro offers something you don’t see everyday in Lagos.

With a modern mobile fitting van equipped to the rim with state of the art mechanic equipment, you can request tyre repairs, wheel balancing, vehicle services, oil changes, batteries and a wide range of auto care products.

Founder of TyrePro, Modest Ekenedilichukwu, said: “One of every driver’s nightmares is having an unforeseen car problem. With everyone having a mobile device and the growing adoption of online orders in Nigeria, having modern auto services at the reach of your fingers is something the auto mechanic industry is due for.”

Utilising his entrepreneurial acumen, Ekenedilichukwu has ensured that the process of getting auto care at your convenience is as smooth as possible. Orders can be made via TyrePro’s online store, tyrepro.ng, their social media or via phone calls making sure that even internet connectivity is not a hurdle in solving people’s vehicle needs at any time.