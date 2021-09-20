Mr and Mrs Chris Obileri, members of the Nigerian Union Of Journalist’s (NUJ), Anambra Council have expressed gratitude to media practitioners in the state who trooped out in their numbers to celebrate the dedication of their twins.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chris is the Head of News of Radio Nigeria, Purity FM, while his wife Ngozi is News Editor at Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS).

The couple got married on December 28, 2007.

Obileri told NAN they were overwhelmed with joy with the number of journalists who came during the dedication at St Joseph Catholic Church Awka.

“This shows that journalists out of their tight schedules can celebrate their own, as you all have come to share in our joy, may season of joy never cease in your homes.

“You all made our day golden and I pray God to bless each and every one of you that made out time to share in our moment of happiness,” he said.

He, however, encouraged couple who are yet to receive the blessings of the womb in marriage to exercise patience because with God nothing is impossible.

“If you have medically checked yourself and are certified healthy by a medical expert, then be calm till your desires are met.

“If there is any health challenges that may delay the conception, do not give up faith. Pray to God, he will answer. I am a witness to God’s benevolence,” he said.

