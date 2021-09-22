By Elizabeth Osayande

Students of mass communication have been enjoined to acquire basic skills to make them report news ethically and through digital tools in order to check fake news.

This was the summation of Dr. Ganiyat Tijani-Adenle, a journalism lecturer, Lagos State University School of Communication who organized a one-day training in partnership with Dubawa, Nigeria’s first fact-checking platform for students of the Faculty.

Speaking at the training, Dr. Tijani-Adenle a Postdoctoral fellow at Dubawa explained that: ” One of the key reasons for organizing this event is , to equip the students with practical skills required to report news ethically and for them to get digital tools to check information disorder.” She said.

On his part, the Dean of the Faculty, Prof Yinka Alawode in his welcome address stated that said the ability to use technology to create false information was becoming a global threat to the safety of citizens and the security of nations, adding that many had lost their lives and properties due to the creation and spread of false information.

Prof Alawode, who was represented by Dr. Omolade Atofojomo, noted that lack of training by citizen journalists and the quest to generate advertising by online news organisations using click baits have almost erased the ethics of journalism and the social responsibility of the press.

“As a media training institution, we owe it to provide you with all the theoretical knowledge and practical skills that you require to report news ethically and to provide information literacy to the public. We are thus excited about the contributions our Faculty members and students are making to curb information disorder in Nigeria and we will give them all the support they require to continue to provide this essential service’’, he said.

While advising the students to take advantage of the training, the professor of broadcast journalism, urged them not to wait till after graduation before they become fact-checkers.

Alawode also announced that LASU Radio 95.7FM would soon commence a weekly Fact-Checking Report programme that would broadcast information about important fact-checks that had been done by Dubawa the week before.

This according to him would help youth listeners about information disorder and create a more media literate youth community.

Speaking extensively on how to write fact-check stories and digital tools used to check false information, Dubawa’s Audience Engagement Officer, Mr Lateef Sanni, enjoined participants to detach emotions from stories and be very skeptical so as to confirm the veracity of the story.

Sanni further listed Yandex, Google Image, YouTube Data View and Tin Eye as some of the digital tools the students can use to verify news stories, and also showed the students how to access the tools and use them to fact-check stories.

Also speaking at the event, former Dean of the faculty and immediate past President of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN), Professor Lai Oso, said the youths have a role to play in curbing information disorder.

Prof Oso urged participants to maintain a critical disposition to whatever they read or see in the media, saying the authenticity of a news story must be confirmed before believing it to be true.

“As a communication student, you are required to play a role of fact-checking, have a critical disposition, and don’t be bias, ” he said.

It would be recalled that a student of the faculty, Oluwaseye Ogunsanya, was the first runner-up of the African Checks Award, Student Journalist category in 2020.

Ogunsanya, who is now a graduate, advised student journalists to be consistent and take fact-checking seriously.

At the end of the training session, Dr. Adenle-Tijani announced that the faculty would soon establish a fact-checking society that would from April 2022 organise an international award on fact-checking.

