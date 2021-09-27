By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang has reiterated his resolve to work with the former Minister of FCT, Jeremiah Useni and former Minister of Sports, Damishi Sango to wrest power out of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the State.

The trio had engaged in power tussle within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state and this led to grievances which affected the workings of the Party in the State.

To resolve the issues which included grievances on the emergence of State Executive of the Party and other things, the immediate past caretaker committee led by General Tunde Ogbeha was put in place to reconcile the aggrieved as well as conduct an election to put in place a substantive State Executive.

However, the caretaker committee at the weekend held a state congress which results were announced on Monday evening in Jos.

Among the new executive were Chris Hassan, a former Commissioner in the State and the immediate past Northern zonal Vice Chairman of the Party who was elected Chairman having scored the highest vote to beat his closest rival, Bitrus Kaze, a former Member representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency in the National Assembly.

Former Governor Jang in his remark after the swearing in of the new executive said, “I have no faction, I am a father to all in the PDP, I have called Sango and Useni, these elected officers are our exco, we all gathered together to elect them, we shall all work together to ensure that the Governorship seat in Plateau returns to the PDP, PDP belongs to all in the State.”

Also, Kaze said though he lost the election, he was prepared to work with members of the Party as a true Party man and Chris Hassan in his acceptance speech promised to continue with the reconciliatory process to ensure all party members are on the same page ahead of the 2023 elections.

Hassan also promised focused leadership stressing, “very soon, we will be receiving decampees from other political parties to the PDP.”

