As part of its commitment to building a generation of digital entrepreneurs contributing positively to wealth creation, Junior Achievement Nigeria (JA Nigeria) has partnered with one of its Board members, Sigma Pensions to equip 100 selected youths with digital skills in an intensive Digital Bootcamp. The five days intensive digital boot camp held in Abuja had selected young people from Abuja and its environs furnished with 21st-century in-demand digital skills.

In her remarks at the closing ceremony of the digital boot camp, the Executive Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria, Foluso Gbadamosi, reaffirmed JA Nigeria’s commitment to preparing young people for a brighter economic future, stressing the importance of equipping them with digital skills.

He stated: “We are committed to preparing young people for the future ahead through the implementation of various transformational programs aimed at reskilling them. This is because the pandemic has accelerated the disruption of jobs caused by the technological changes of the fourth industrial revolution.’’

In his address, the Executive Director, Operations, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Afolabi Folayan, said “Leveraging on technology, our business had little or no negative impact during the pandemic as we were able to seamlessly service our customers without any interruptions. ‘‘We have experienced the power of digital technology and its exponential impact on growth further emphasizes the importance of digital skills amongst young people.’’

One of the participants, Amarachi Nwakanma, said: “The digital boot camp was a life-changing experience as I have acquired new skills in digital marketing, graphic design, and animation.’’