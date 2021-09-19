With Okirika being a mainstream business in Nigeria, top actress, Iyabo Ojo, in collaboration with entertainment platform, StarTimes, is capturing that aspect of socio-economic life in a new comedy series to debut soon on ST Nollywood Plus, a StarTimes channel dedicated to premium Nollywood content.

Okirika is a comedy series featuring other A-list actors including Toyin Abraham, Muka Ray, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Jide Kosoko, Korede Bello, Priscilla Ojo. To add spice to the comedy series, there are comedians like Real Warri Pikin, BrodaShaggi, and Debo Macaroni. Other class acts to see in this new comedy series include Olaiya Igwe, Yinka Quadri, Toro Aramide, Small Doctor, Mariam Ray and Iyabo Ojo herself.

Okirika, the partnership between StarTimes and Iyabo Ojo, will be unveiled next week.

“StarTimes is demonstrating its commitment to satisfy the growing demands of viewers for local content. Recently, we partnered with Femi Adebayo, the producer of ‘Ile Alayo’, to adapt his blockbuster movie to a comedy series. We shall continue to invest and support home-grown entertainment.

The demand for world-class home-grown entertainment continues to rise. Collaborating with top Nollywood acts like Iyabo Ojo and her team is a big step to our expansion in this market.

We have therefore used these partnerships to strengthen ST Nollywood Plus channel to meet the yearnings of the Nollywood audience, irrespective of social class.” Ali Auta, Channel Manager, ST Nollywood, StarTimes Nigeria, said.

