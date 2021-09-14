Recommends 2nd term

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term ambition has received a boost as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, extolled the competence and leadership style of the governor, saying he has no immediate plan to contest.

Speaking In an interview aired on television programme on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila, said Sanwo-Olu has been doing a “good job” in governing Lagos, stressing that the Governor must not be distracted on the assignment.

The lawmaker representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, moved the idea that Sanwo-Olu is allowed to renew his mandate in the next general election, pointing that the Governor’s performance in the last two years has surpassed expectations.

Gbajabiamila said: “The present Governor of Lagos State (Sanwo-Olu) is doing a good job. The fact that we had a one-term Governor at one time doesn’t mean it is going to be the same forever.

“This Governor is doing a good job under the current circumstances. It’s been a difficult time in his last two years and he has come out well. So, why should anyone upset the apple cart? I think he (Sanwo-Olu) is doing a good job.”

The Speaker also cleared the air on his rumoured ambition to contest for the Lagos’ governorship seat in 2023, saying he had “no immediate plan” to contest.

He said the task before him as a Number 4 citizen in the country was enormous and tough enough for him to be distracted by the rumour.

Responding to the question if he is nursing governorship ambition, Gbajabiamila said: “That (question) provokes a smile. No, I don’t have any such plan and I don’t have an immediate plan. I have a job I am doing right now; it’s a very tough job.

“Sometimes, it’s the most difficult job and I say it to people in the world. People don’t understand that, but this is not a forum I’m going to break down.

“I don’t want distractions. I am working as a Speaker of the House of Representatives with a lot of responsibilities on my shoulder right now. Any other thing would be a distraction.

“As for Lagos State Governorship? I have not even thought about it. Why? Because the present Governor is doing a good job.”