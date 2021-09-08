Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury claims he has never been optimistic his much-anticipated all-British heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua will happen.

Fury’s scheduled WBC world title defence against Deontay Wilder in July was postponed following a positive coronavirus test for the 33-year-old.

With that trilogy contest rearranged for October 9 and Joshua set to defend his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in London on September 25, a clash between the British rivals does not appear to be on the near horizon.

A court ruling in May had forced Fury to ditch an immediate bout with Joshua and instead face his American rival once again following a controversial draw with the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in December 2018 before the ‘Gypsy King’ delivered a seventh-round knockout in Las Vegas during February last year.

Considering all the background politics and public war of words between the British heavyweights, getting them to settle their differences in the ring anytime soon seems some way off.

“I’ve never been optimistic about this fight happening,” Fury told Gary Neville’s The Overlap YouTube channel.

“And even when we said it was going to happen in Saudi Arabia and the deal was done, I still wasn’t optimistic about it, and guess what? It never happened.”

Fury, though, suggested he would be willing to give up his title if it meant being able to go head to head with Joshua.

“I do think sooner or later it has to happen, even if we have to go AWOL and throw all the belts in the bin for whatever reasons, and then just fight each other,” Fury said.

“I’d do that if that makes sense, but I’m not sure if he would be willing to do that.”

