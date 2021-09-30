By Idowu Bankole

Senator Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo state has mourned the death of Chike Akunyili, husband to late ex-NAFDAC DG Dora Akunyili, describing the killing as an act of wickedness in the highest order.

Chike Akunyili was gruesomely murdered in the early hours of Wednesday by unknown gunmen in Anambra state, with multiple reports claiming the late husband to Dora Akunyili, ex-DG of NAFDAC, was on his way to a memorial in honour of his late wife.

Uzodimma, in a statement he personally signed and obtained by Vanguard, urged Nigerians to eschew violence and embrace peace to allow development.

He said, “The gruesome murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of the former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Late Prof. Dora Akunyili is an act of wickedness in the highest order and must be condemned in all ramification.”

“I, on behalf of the Government and good people of Imo State, commiserate with the Akunyili Family, the Government and good people of Anambra State over this inhumane act.

“As we pray for the repose of his soul, I believe the Government at the State, Region and Federal would continue to improve our security architecture against these elements and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“As a peaceful and loving race we are, known for our hospitality and unison with the ideology of “Onuru ube nwanne agbala oso”, let’s eschew violence and embrace peace to pave way for the development of our region for “igwe bu like”.

Vanguard News Nigeria