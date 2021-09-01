Ortom-Akume

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

THE Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Tuesday said Minister of Special Duties and inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has gone the extra mile to destroy his own people for political relevance with the catalogue of allegations leveled against Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and the call for emergency rule in state.

National President of MBF, Dr. Pogu Bitrus who was reacting to Monday’s Press Conference by the Senator Akume and other Benue APC leaders in Abuja advised the former Governor to retrace his steps and align with his people as no man had ever succeeded by working against the interest of his people.

Dr Pogu told Vanguard in Makurdi that “I am beginning to believe that the problem with APC is that when they know they cannot win they create problems. That is exactly what Senator Akume and his team are doing.

“It is unfortunate that Akume and his team would go against the people of Benue. Benue is not a militarized state. Yes during his tenure and maybe during the tenure of his successor they had the development of the ‘Gana’ and his team and after the killing of Gana that group has gone into hiding and sanity is gradually returning to that axis of the state.

“Now, to want to accuse Governor Ortom of militarizing Benue, I think it is an unfortunate development. We have such people in the Middle Belt who think that they have to go the extra mile to destroy their people just to gain political relevance.

“It is unfortunate that Akume is driving in that direction. We wish and pray that he retracts and get back to where his people are because in the long run he will have to deal with Benue people and not the people he is serving or the interest he is serving now.

“Moreover democracy does not allow for what they are calling for, anyway. You cannot take away or remove a Governor unless through impeachment.

“You cannot remove a sitting Governor and declare a state of emergency in any state. That mistake was committed during Obasanjo’s period but the courts came out clearly to say that it is not possible, and they cannot do it now. I advise Akume to retrace his track and go along with his people.”

