A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mallam Yusuf Ali, says it is not to late for members of the National Assembly to revisit the issue of electronic transmission of election results to ensure credibility.

Ali, who made the remarks while speaking in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, said the more credible elections were, the less litigations they will attract.

Recall that the Nigerian Senate had on July 16, passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, after division among its members on the electronic transmission of results.

The clause 52(2) of the bill gives the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the discretion to determine when, where and how voting and transmission of results will be done.

The Senate had ruled out the possibility of having results transmitted electronically when it voted that the NCC, with the National Assembly’s approval, would determine whether INEC could transmit results electronically or not.

Similarly, the House of Representatives, on July 16, passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, maintaining the controversial Clause 52(2) as presented amidst protests, especially by members of the minority caucus.

After the passage of the bill, the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, criticised the proposed electronic transmission of election results, saying it was not feasible in the country for now.

According to Ali, since INEC had assured that it had the capacity to transmit election ressults electronically, it should be allowed to do so.

“For me, it is not too late for the National Assembly to revisit the matter, since the INEC said it has the capacity to transmit election results electronically.

“The legislature should do that which will assist in ensuring credible elections,” he said.

Ali also urged politicians to desist from “do-or-die” politics, adding that the electoral system was too moneytised.

“One major problem with our politicians is this do-or-die politics and the moneytisation of the political process.

“That is why we see so many litigations in the political process. It is all because people see political offices as an avenue to run away from poverty and not for service.

“I have said it before, if you are given an assignment for two or four years and you do it diligently, you will not want a renewal, you will just want to go home,” he said