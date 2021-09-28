By Cynthia Alo

MOBILE phone manufacturers Itel Nigeria and Spectrum Phones Limited have joined hands to unveil the first Itel home store in Agege Lagos.

The store is a one stop shop for consumers to acquire mobile phones, home and electronic appliances “General Manager of Itel Nigeria and Transmission Holdings, Mr. Chidi Okonkwo described the move as an extension of its goal to create products that are pocket-friendly with features that everyone would love.

“Okonkwo explained that over time, the company has released different brands of Itel mobile phone products in the country and in addition, introduced ‘Itel Family Products’ which includes televisions, electrical appliances, mobile accessories like headphones, speakers, power banks, among others.

He said: “This is the first of its kind and we are going to expand into other states and regions of the country. We want to set up as many itel home stores in the country and it is not only Nigeria that we are looking at. We are also creating these stores in Kenya as well. We will deploy in different parts of the country as well.”

“We want our people to have access to technology and innovation and we believe that we can improve as many lives as possible through technology and innovation and that is why we are setting up an Itel home in Agege” he added

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer, Spectrum Phones Limited, Kate Adesomoju, said the store will help to draw the products of both partners closer to the customers.

“As the first partner of the Itel brand, we want every of the brand products to be found in the Nigerian market at a good price. We will keep working with them to ensure every Nigerian is a beneficiary of their products”, She said.