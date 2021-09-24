Having discovered his passion for music at the age 13, fast-rising music sensation and dance crooner, Walson Prince Ikenna, otherwise known as Mr Sab has said his new EP, ‘The Step’ which will be released in November will no doubt change his music game.

The Afrobeat and pop artist who disclosed that he is inspired by a number of Nigeria’s music icons including Burnaboy, Rema and Wizkid, saying if the world could embrace their music, nothing is strong enough to stop him from also attaining greatness as a musician.

While the new EP consists of tracks like Low Waist, Dance, Money and Thank You lord, Mr Sab revealed that every track on the EP represents what happens in the daily life of every man on the street.

With hit songs like Dance, Killa, Get This Money among others to his credit, he insisted that his latest project would “turn things around for him.”

According to the Dance crooner, every track on the EP is a reflection of what we all want in life and how we go about pursuing our goals.

“Low Waist is about praising African women for their natural endowment of beautiful bodies and brains; a song that could be listened to when you are happy. Dance track had got me a lot of attention so I had to include it in the EP; Money track brings out the uniqueness of African luxury and lifestyle while Thank You Lord was added to eulogise what God has done in my life through my journey to greatness.”

According to the singer who is also a business enthusiast and philanthropist, He draws a lot of lessons from top business moguls across the world including Femi Otedola and Jeff Bezos.