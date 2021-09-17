Isoko youth leaders laud Urhobo youths over 2023 moves

Isoko youth president, Etaluku and Delta Central Young Leaders 2023 PG, Isaac Omomedia in a handshake during the meeting.

The youths in a group photographs.

The Isoko National Youths Assembly, led by Amos Etaluku has commended the move by the Delta Central Young Leaders 2023 to woo youths from other ethnic nationalities in the state towards Urhobo dream to produce the next governor of Delta State, stressing that but for the intervention of the group, Isoko would have been reluctant to support the ambition of Delta Central for 2023.

This was the view of Isoko youths during the consultative visit by the Delta Central Young Leaders for 2023, a political pressure group of Urhobo young leaders with the vision of mobilising towards getting a youth-friendly governor of Urhobo extraction to succeed Governor Okowa in 2023.

Speaking at the meeting, which took place at the Opute Hall, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Etaluku noted that the political relationship between Urhobo and Isoko had not been favourable to Isoko over the years and that Isoko had always been shortchanged in many respects.

“However, since there are young leaders from Urhobo nation who appear honourable and trustworthy in all ramifications, Isoko would consider supporting Urhobo again because, we have some persons here who have undertaken to be held responsible should anything goes wrong.

“Based on the strong conviction from our Urhobo counterparts that a youth-friendly governor would emerge in the coming dispensation, we shall give favourable response to your request very shortly.

“But it would be proper for us to consult with our people before taking and making our position on this matter known to the public,” Etaluku said.

Earlier in his address, National President of the Delta Central Young Leaders for 2023, Chief Isaac Omomedia, appealed to Isoko youths to respect the Senatorial Zoning arrangement in place and support Urhobo for governor in 2023, explaining that the best way to build consensus, harmony and peaceful co-existence in the state is to ensure power moves from one senatorial district to the other.

Chief Omomedia emphasised that Urhobo, though the major ethnic group in the state, is going round, wooing youths from the other district since power belongs to the people and there was need to connect the leaders from all the various tendencies in the state, hence the visit.

He pleaded with Isoko nation to support Urhobo once again so that by the time it rotates to Delta south again, Isoko could be in contention for the coveted office.

Speaking in the same vein, Director-General of the Delta Central Young Leaders for 2023, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode assured the Isoko youths that Urhobo was perfecting plans to bring on board a youths-friendly governor in 2023 so more youths could benefit from the next administration.

Olorogun Oyibode, who is the Commissioner on the Board of DESOPADEC, noted that Isoko and Urhobo had had wonderful relationship in the past and that the time to harness that relationship, build on it and create better harmony amongst Urhobo and Isoko people was now.

He added that Urhobo youths have undertaken the responsibility of connecting with youths from the other ethnic nationalities in the state so as to assure them of their pride of place in the coming administration and for everybody to work towards the same goal for the good of the people.

He assured further that similar meetings will hold in other parts of the state and that this was the first of the meetings that will take place between Urhobo and Isoko youths ahead of 2023 in the quest for a better deal for the people.