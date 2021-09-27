Popular Nigerian Content Creator, Comedian and Influencer, Isokoboy has risen through the ranks over the years, years proving himself an all round entertainer to be reckoned with.

Since he rose to fame, he hasn’t ceased to exploit huge fan base and social media followership to boost his drive into fashion entrepreneurship which has successfully sailed since inception.

Little wonder it wasn’t much of a surprise when he launched his fashion brand, ISB Heritage Originals, a fashion line which defines him as an original young man relentlessly striving to be a master of his crafts.

However, as an extension of his fashion craft, he has designed a new collection which he themes, ‘ISB Heritage Originals’.

Shedding more light on the new fashion collection, he said, “Who doesn’t like to tell his or her heritage? I bet no one. Fans of ISB Heritage Originals should expect the real African heritage, even down to leopard skin imprint on this new collection. I and my ISB Originals brand have always got that African vibe.”

Speaking further on what makes this new collection unique, he noted that its originality and creating African Iconic style tells it all.

According to Isoko Boy, he has always embedded his designs and ideas into what is homely, without losing connection to his roots, gearing towards positioning his brand as a celebration of the Nigerian style and African fashion, cutting across all options and patterns.