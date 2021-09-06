By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Monday said that the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, was the worst thing to happen to the economy of the area.

This is as the governor has told those holding federal positions from the zone to always visit their states and identify with their people in a bid to know the level of marginalization of the area.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Umahi said that the leaders of the zone in collaboration with Ohaneze Ndigbo are working together on the grievances of the youths of the area in order to take it to the President.

The governor commended President Buhari on what he described as “megaprojects” in the area especially the Second Niger Bridge which he said is becoming a reality, the award of the eastern corridor of the railway line which he said would fast track commercial activities in the area.

He said that his prayer was that God will give Nigeria a President with a kind heart in 2023.

