By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has dismissed rumours making the rounds that it has ordered another Sit-at-home for Friday September, 17, 2021.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, urged people to disregard the deceptive rumour, saying that some people are trying to incite the South East people against the group.

IPOB statement read in part, “We have since suspended the Monday weekly sit-at-home, and we wish to make it categorically that we are not planning any sit-at-home as being speculated, there is no other sit-at-home order on Friday.

“We understand that some miscreants living in Europe, claiming what they are not, sponsored by overzealous politicians to destroy Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, are working with the security agencies to ensure that they succeed in torturing innocent Biafrans in the name of enforcing a non-existent sit-at-home.

“We have set up a taskforce to deal with such hooligans. My fellow Biafrans there is no crack in IPOB and there is no sit-at-home order again this week until the day our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will appear in court.

“Our people must therefore disregard any statement that is not from our Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful..Our intention is different from those agents making statements on IPOB order, but they will soon regret their actions.

“IPOB has not order any sit-at-home on Friday because our people have suffered a lot following the one we suspended, but they were made by hoodlums to continue to observe.

