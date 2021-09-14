Uwalaka by Niger Street Umuahia deserted on Monday morning. Photo by Steve Oko

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said it has declared war on anybody found enforcing sit-at-home order, on Mondays.

Describing such people as saboteurs, the pro-Biafra group added that the weekly Monday sit-at-home has been suspended.

In a statement, Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, while reacting to several complaints on the activities of hoodlums who are believed to be members of IPOB, harassing residents every Monday, warned that such people will face the wrath of IPOB.

“If we catch anybody disturbing the peace of Biafrans or residents in Biafra land under the guise of enforcing non-existent sit-at-home order, such a person regrets his actions because he will receive the reward of traitors.

“IPOB is a responsible organization with reasoning and empathy. We cannot be part of the problem we are trying to solve. We cannot join the enemies to compound the woes of the people we are fighting to liberate.

“That was why we suspended the ghost Mondays that we earlier declared because of the economic implications to our people. We listened to appeals by the people and reviewed our stance on the matter then.

“That was why we reduced the sit-at-home protests to the days our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be making appearances in court. That is enough for now and we stand by it.

“Anybody trying to impose another sit-at-home order on our people or enforce illegal or imaginary sit-at-home is not IPOB and must be dealt with. Such a person(s) are working with the enemies to disrepute IPOB, and we won’t tolerate such stupidity.”

IPOB explained that it will never support the action of the hoodlums who burnt examination materials at Nkume, Njaba council area of Imo State, while enforcing sit at home, on Monday.

“IPOB leadership is hereby promising to replace those motorbikes burnt in the school to their owners and rebuild school blocks burnt by hoodlums in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers.

“This is not to portray or indicate that IPOB committed heinous crimes against our people and promise to set up a task force to checkmate those parading themselves as IPOB volunteers and those committing this crime against humanity and our people.

“We plead to Biafrans to bear with us for this dastardly act against humanity they are using to disrepute and demonize IPOB in the world. We are calling on the school management and those whose properties were destroyed to contact any IPOB office near to them for possible payments of their properties.”

