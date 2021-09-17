IPMAN denies shutting down South-East operations, says directive is fake

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Contrary to the directive that members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN withdraw their services from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, loading depot in Enugu, another directive has emerged that members should jettison the earlier directive as such is “fake information.”

It would be recalled that Alhaji Sanusi Fari, a National President of IPMAN had in a statement on Thursday, in Enugu, stated that the first directive was in response to an alleged attack and invasion of the IPMAN secretariat in the Enugu depot, on Thursday, by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

But on Friday, the National Secretary of IPMAN, Alhaji Danladi Pasali countered the directive saying such came from “unknown persons” and called on members of IPMAN in the South-East zone and all other zones to discard such.

According to Pasali, “A purported plan shutdown of services in Southeast by unknown persons, has come to the notice of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), which we categorically disassociate ourselves from and outrightly appeal to all members of IPMAN in the zone and all other zones to discard such fake information.

“It is instructive to state that IPMAN did not hold any National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, talk less of resolving to shut down services in the Southeast, contrary to what an impostor President has allegedly said in his statement of Thursday, 16 September 2021.

“That the police command in Enugu State intervened was a right thing in the right direction, more so that they were out to enforce rules of law, having drawn inspiration from the directives of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, whose finding affirms the judgement of the supreme court that have upheld the valid leadership of Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo as the legitimate President of IPMAN.”

He disclosed that The letter of directives by the DIG JO Egbunike, hereunder partly reproduced states thus; “Re: Notification of Supreme Court Judgement on Chief Lawson Obasi Vs Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo & others in suit no. SC/15/2018.

“Find attached copy of letter no. MJ/LIT/ABJ/IPMAN/07/18 dated 24th January 2019 with its attachments received from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Inspector-General of Police’s subsequent directive to all States Commissioners of Police for compliance.

“You are to give effect to the Supreme Court judgment by ensuring that the parties favoured by the judgment are given access to IPMAN Office and adequate security provided to maintain peace and order..”

He added, “As legitimate National Executives of IPMAN, we commend the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Inspector-General of Police for their intervention in to the impasse that was occasioned with series of unlawful behaviours of our impostors, which has led to confusion in some of our members mainly in the Southeast.

“Therefore, in the interest of justice, law enforcement, and genuine pursuit of our legitimate businesses, we reiterate our call on our members to be law-abiding, shun any information/directives that do not emanate from our Secretariat, either endorsed by the legitimate President, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo or by any executive member as may be directed by the President.

“We further call on all members to jettison any call or plan shutdown of services, as no contemplation was made to that effect, while also appealing to the general public particularly those in South-East not to panic.”

