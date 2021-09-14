… As Dangote Cement, MTN, GTCO, BUA Cement, Stanbic IBTC top highest dividend

By Peter Egwuatu

Investors in the Nigerian capital market have earned over N700 billion from dividend payout by companies listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX Year to Date, YtD.

So far, 58 companies across ten sectors of quoted companies on the Exchange have paid out N732.9 billion. This is broken down as follows: Financial services 21, Consumer Goods 7, Industrial Goods six, Oil & Gas five, Healthcare four , Services four ICT three , Natural resources two, Construction Real Estate two , Agriculture two and Conglomerates two.

Overall, Dangote Cement has made the highest dividend payout, followed by MTN, GTCO, BUA Cement and Stanbic IBTC as top five highest dividend payment so far.

The analysis from the NGX showed that Dangote Cement in the Industrial Goods sector recorded N272.7 billion; MTN Nigeria Communications in the ICT sector N 92.6 billion ; GTCO in the Financial Services N79.5 billion; BUA Cement in the Industrial Goods sector N69.9 billion; Stanbic IBTC Holdings in the Financial Services sector N46.6 billion.

The review showed that the financial sector has the highest number of companies paying dividend and value of dividend, with GTCO leading the pack at a payout valued at N79.46 billion. In the consumer goods sector, Nestle leads amongst the seven companies with a payout of N28.12billion. Fidson leads the healthcare sector with payout of N521.59 million. Total Nigeria takes the lead in oil & gas at N2.06 billiobn; UACN leads the conglomerates with N3.45 billion. In the Industrial Good sector, Dangote Cement is the leader with N272.65 billion. MTN Nigeria takes the stage in ICT with N92.61 billion; Caverton takes the lead in services with N335.05 million; while Okomu leads in the agriculture sector with N6.67 billion.

Meanwhile, recently, NGX announced the release of its enhanced X-Mobile – a trading app that provides market participants, especially retail investors, with convenient, faster and real-time access to information about NGX, its listed securities and Trading License Holders.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA stated, “The delivery of X-Mobile is in line with NGX’s strategic intent to provide an exchange that is easily accessible to stakeholders leveraging digital technology. X-Mobile, therefore, provides a platform to engage with existing and potential investors who now have an increased appetite for data and detailed disclosure information to aid sound investment decisions. We are confident that the app will complement the NGX website and other NGX portals currently being used to provide information to market stakeholders.”

On his part, the Divisional Head, Trading Business, NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, stated that, “X-Mobile affirms our commitment to make financial services more inclusive and provide a superior customer experience in the access and use of capital. The app has, therefore, been enhanced to ensure that capital market players and potential investors have the requisite resources to make the most out of their engagement with the market.”

