Invest more in research, devt for quality education, don urges govt

Professor Ayuk. A. Ausaji

A university don is making a case for more investment in research and development for quality education in the country.

Professor Ayuk. A. Ausaji, a Professor of Ruminant Nutrition, Department of Animal Science, University of Calabar, said this during the 99th Inaugural Lecture organised by University of Calabar (UniCal), Calabar, while speaking on “Justifiable Easy Solutions Unto Sustainability (JESUS) and the food Need”.

At the event, held virtually and physically at the UniCal International Conference Centre, Calabar, said government need to pay urgent attention to research and development adding that if other developed countries are taking deliberate steps to invest in this area, ours must not be different.

Ayuk also described insecurity, corruption and climactic change as a major threat against agriculture.

According to Ayuk, main effects of insecurity include reduced human mobility, increased theft of various assets, increased prices of inputs and products, among others, hence the need for government to curb the threat of insecurity.

His words: “Political will is an essential tool to fight corruption and mismanagement in the country.

“Nigeria has been ranked in the 102nd position out of 104 Countries by Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), there is therefore need to urgently review our priorities to provoke meaningful change,” said Ayuk.

Speaking further, Ayuk also called for enabling policies that support the welfare, rural development and genuine co-operative which should be funded and not used for carting away funds or statistics.

On her part, the Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Professor Florence Banku-Obi highlighted the need to use cheaper alternatives to ensure sustainability and this was reflected in her contribution over the years, having used so many cheaper and lesser known alternatives for conventional feeds to enhance animal production and improve food security.

Her words: “If we change our ways of life, we will have enough food on the table and everybody will be happy,” said Prof. Banku-Obi.

Professor Ayuk’s research focuses on feed cost reduction, biotechnology, legume supplementation, fibrous waste utilisation for improved ruminant nutrition, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria