By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The United Kingdom-based Nigerian Artiste and Mechanical Engineer, Mr. Busayo

Osakuade, has described the entertainment industry as another alternative revenue earner for the nation if the federal government can offer the industry necessary support, through enabling environment, legislation, and investment.

Osakuade said the entertainment industry if properly managed and developed could provide massive employment for the teeming unemployed Nigerian youths and refocus their minds from criminality.

The Ekiti State-born Nigerian afrobeat star said many of the youth engaging in internet fraud and other criminal activities could have been gainfully engaged in entertainment if the government has made the sector attractive.

Apart from checkmating ICT fraud, Osakuade added that the entertainment industry has the proclivity of propelling the country’s foreign earnings that can help in turning around the country’s debilitating economy.

The Artiste said this in Ado Ekiti on Monday while interacting with the newsmen on how best to develop Nigeria’s entertainment industry to develop talents.

He said: “Nigerian government should find a platform to bring out more artists especially upcoming artists. Music is fast becoming one of our best exports and with the online streaming avenue, Nigerians can actually earn money in dollars and export their music.

“Internet fraud shouldn’t be an alternative to our youth. We should create enabling environment for them in music because many of our youth are greatly gifted and government should encourage them through sponsorship and tackling of piracy to boost the industry”, he said.

Speaking about the decadence in the sector, Osakuade expressed displeasure about how some artistes were not honouring their contracts with record labels.

He stated that the judicial system is also causing indulgence in breach of contracts, as it takes an awfully long time to entertain cases emanating from such criminal acts.

The artist said he was making good exploits in music in the US despite his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ekiti State University and Post Graduate degree in Renewable Energy from the University of Reading, United Kingdom.

“I have been singing all my life, but I took it up as a career about four years ago. Financial incapability and inability to secure a record deal caused the delay in going into a full-time music career.

“I listened to dancehall as a kid Shakademus and Pliers, Shaba Ranks, Buju Banton among others was inspiring to me. Then in Nigeria, the likes of 2face & Remedies hit the stage, hence, the Nigerian version of dancehall gave birth to the current afrobeat. So basically afrobeat became my favourite type of music.

“Music-wise, Michael Jackson, The Lighthouse Family, Seal and a few others are my role models”.

Osakuade, who revealed that he had released seven singles musical albums, said he made a breakthrough in November 2018 with his first album titled “Because I can”, which he said contained 12 tracks.

He said afrobeat is taking over the world at the moment and it’s here to stay, saying “However, I’m not happy with the attitude of most upcoming artists I have met. They refuse to see the benefit of working together. They will rather do it all alone because of pride and ego and they end up losing out”.

Osakuade said he is presently making big collaborations with some entertainment promoters on how best to develop local talents wasting away in the country, saying he conceptualised this to rescue some youth and the entire industry from collapse.

