By Fortune Eromosele

The International Chartered World Learned Society under the auspices of the UNESCO Laureate, Professor Bashiru Aremu, has decorated the Aare Opitan of Ibadan Land, Chief Laj Abass who is one of Chiefs under Olubadan of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria , His Royal Highness, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso1 as Most Notable and Top Distinguished Historian of the 21st Century, Five Stars Global Golden Award and Life Fellowship.

While felicitating him on the award of Excellence at his family house in Mataala in Ibadan Oyo State-Nigeria, appreciated him for his love for education and the fatherly role he has anchored in maintaining peace and order within his empire.

According to Prof. Bashiru Aremu, “we have honoured you as the Most Notable and Top Distinguished Historian of the 21st Century, Five Stars Global Golden Award and Life Fellowship of International Chartered World Learned Society,

“I commend Chief Laj Abass for his outstanding contribution in the field of History. Chief Laj Abass has contributed seriously before and after conferred Chief Title as ‘Aare Opitan of Ibadan Land’ under His Royal Highness Oba Salihu Aje Ogungunniso1.

“He has not only emerged as one of the most popular and fastest-growing Historian in Nigeria but, it has indeed been peaceful while recording appreciable achievements from far and wide. There is no denying the fact, the laudable contributions of Chief Laj Abass.”