The United Nations and Intergovernmental Organization, International Parliament for Safety, Peace and Justice (IPSPJ) has appointed Ambassador Olumuyiwa Babalola as Secretary General for Nigeria.

The appointment was confirmed by the African International President of the Organization, Cardinal Prof. Esapa Sona J. Dominion during the presentation of certificate and decoration and witnessed by world renowned Diplomats and Ambassadors in Abuja.

International Parliament for Safety, Peace and Justice of United Nations is an organization that has received International certification from UNHRC and official International certification body that complies with the UN Charter.

It’s also a platform for the promotion of peace within Nations, to provide assistance to the needy, less privileged in the society and humanitarian assistance in Africa.

The newly appointed Secretary General, who is also the President of Globastorm Safety Foundation UN thanked the African President and other International Executives for choosing him among multitudes to pilot the ship to an enviable stardard and promised to extend the hands of fellowship for peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

