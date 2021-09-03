…says I’m vindicated with sack of Nanono

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Barely few days after the sacking of Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono and his counterpart, Saleh Mamman (Power), an All Progressive Congress, APC stalwart in Kano State, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwammanda, has on Friday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to also sack the Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (Retd) for poor performance and deteriorating security situation in the country.

This was also as the party stalwart said he was vindicated with the sacking of the Minister of Agriculture and Resource, Sabo Nanono as he had from the onset opposed to their appointment on the ground that they would be a disappointment to the state.

Kwammanda made the call while addressing newsmen in Kano on Friday.

The duo of Nanono and Magashi were both appointed Ministers from Kano State by President Buhari in 2019.

He further called on the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to immediately swung into action to investigate the Agriculture Minister as to why he was sacked and to also prosecute him where found wanting.

“I don’t know what criteria Buhari followed in appointing Nanono and Magashi. I know these people would fail. I saw it coming. Buhari has vindicated me because I said it from the day he appointed them that they are going to fail because of their bad attitude.

“My call to the President is to also sack Minister of Defence. If you look at the security situation of Nigeria, especially in the North, you will agree with me that the minister is not doing his job.

“Buhari is doing his best to arrest the security challenges but as a Minister, Magashi is doing nothing. So, I call on Buhari to immediately sack him and replace him with a better candidate.

“We have better candidates from Kano state to replace both Nanono and Magashi,” the party stalwart, Kwammanda however stated.



