By Joseph Erunke

PROFESSOR Lilian Orogbu has debunked rumours that she was considering stepping down as deputy governorship candidate to Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, the factional governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Anambra State.

Recall the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had published Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and Prof. Lilian Orogbu as governorship and deputy governorship candidates of APGA in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State but replaced the duo in its second publication, citing court orders for its action.

As the two factions await judgment from the higher court where the case was appealed to,rumours have been going around that the former Dean of Sciences,Nnamdi Azikiwe University,UniZik, had concluded arrangements to step down from the race, prompting her response.

In her reaction to dispelling the rumours,Prof. Lilian Orogbu said she would not step down “because I am still running strong till the victorious end come November 6th with my boss,APGA Governorship Candidate Hon.Chukwuma Umeoji.”

Orogbu, in a statement, Tuesday, pledged unwavering support to APGA candidates, saying “I am committed to my joint ticket with Umeoji.”

Orogbu declared that she has “no plans to withdraw or step down from the race.”

“I trust the process that made INEC initially publish my name and believe my name will eventually be published when the Court of Appeal affirms the Owerri High Court judgment that declared Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as the validly nominated candidate of the party,” she said.

According to her,” the propagandists who initiated the story had changed their story when the time for their imaginary press conference did not hold and will also change their story further now that that the time in their story for Prof Lilian Orogbu to purportedly step down has passed.”

“I assure all APGA faithful that I am committed to the Umeoji-Orogbu joint ticket and pledge my unwavering support to Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji.”

She expressed optimism that Umeoji would be the Anambra State governor and she would be the deputy, vowing that they will restore and bring prosperity to Ndi Anambra during their reign.