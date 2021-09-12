…Wants Zamfara telecoms shutdown extent to adjoining states

Stakeholders in the real estate sector of the economy have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the shutdown of all telecommunications networks currently operational in Zamfara State to the adjoining troubled States in the North-Westl zone.

They particularly pleaded with the President to replicate the Zamfara networks shut down to Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna and Kebbi States to boost the ongoing military offensive against the bandits.

President of Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria, REDAN, Dr. Aliyu Wamako, who made the remarks while speaking with Vanguard in an interview in Abuja, insisted that the government must take more drastic measures aimed to bring to end banditry in the areas

Dr. Wamako cried out that the worsening t insecurity situation in the country was adversely affecting the practice of their trade just as it is threatening the means of livelihood of actors in the sector.

He warned that, except urgent measures are taken to curtail the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, banditry in North West and some parts of North Central, the quest to attract foreign investors into the country, especially in the real estate sector would amount to efforts in futility.

Describing the impact of insecurity on real estate as enormous, Dr. Wamako added that, “One, I want you to understand that there is no way we work in a hazardous environment, we need a quiet environment for us to showcase our talent and produce what we think is going to be habitable, to the Nigerian people.

He said, “And because of issue of insurgency and banditry, it has restricted us from going into other parts of the country and to be able to develop what is supposed to be the right thing for us to do under that environment.”

According to him, “Let me give you an example. We have a program called Rural, Urban Housing Initiative, where we intended to build 100 housing unit in all the 774 Local Government Areas of the country, but it is only visible and undoable, where there is not volatiles, where there is security.

“Where there is insecurity you don’t expect me to go there and start doing something. Likewise, in Yobe State some part of Adamawa State because of banditry in Katsina State, in Sokoto State, in Kbebi, all these things is something else that will dwindle the initiative to strive .

“So, in that aspect I don’t think it is possible for us to be able to do that, and the environment needs to be secured and we are calling on the Federal Government to do the needful. Even though this time around we felt that there is a relief in the psyche of the public because some of the lines were cut in Zamfara State.

“All the telecommunication been restricted and that gives you a very good initiative for the security people to arrest the bandit and kill some of them. So a good number of arrests were made in the state.

“We call on the Federal Government to extend this gesture to Sokoto, Kaduna and State because we believe it will yield result.”

On way out of insecurity, he said, “Let us chase them to where they are den is, we should not allow them to come and strike then we follow them. No, we chase them where they are, and deal with them.

“The issue for people to wait until when the bandit come into town before you take on them is unacceptable. They are in Nigeria. In fact, let me tell you, the plain truth is that everybody in Zamfara State knows where these bandits are. Even the military, the police, the DSS, everybody knows where they are.

“So the issue is to go and swamp on them. It is not an issue that you will say you are waiting for somebody, an enemy to come and meet you and struck you before you retaliate. No, you follow an enemy to his own gun, and make sure deal with him and that is what we expect the government to be doing.”

On why the government keeping quite this long, he said, “I don’t know, you may ask the comment, you can ask the security agencies, because they know this is not a hiding case, everybody knows.

“Even the villagers know, everybody knows what of our security intelligence. What are they doing, do you need to say where is it the place for the security and tell them they are supposed to give a leeway of how we will address this question.

“The truth version is that we better chase these people before it is too late for us. When we chase them, these are illiterate people who come into being just, you know from the blues.

“How do you imagine a AK 47, AK 49, rocket launchers are being held by these illiterates and still our military cannot do anything. I think there is needed for us to talk better of course.

On source of the sophisticated weapons, He said, “Because of the proliferation of arms from Libya. It is the one that has been scattered and destroyed the whole of West African countries.

“Because the arms Libya, the whole thing, you know, opened and everybody is a free for all arms everybody. So that is what happens, if you go to Mali those arms are there, if you go to Nigeria, Kenya where they are there, Nigeria, they are there.

“So it is not a hidden case everybody knows where these arms come from, and that is why the arms are very free. With the 700,000 Naira you can get an AK 47 So how much are they collecting as ransom for people that they have kidnapped.”

