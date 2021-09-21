.

—-Enough is enough, Akoko communities not haven of kidnappers

— Relocate or face dire consequences

Dayo Johnson Akure

Monarchs, council chairmen and other stakeholders in the Northern senatorial district, Ondo state have raised the alarm over the invasion of criminals from border towns to perpetrate crimes in their communities.

They have therefore asked the criminals to relocate from their communities or face dire consequences noting that their communities are not the haven of criminals

The Northern Senatorial district in the state consists of six local government councils and is notorious for all sorts of banditry including kidnapping, raping, killings, robberies and other crimes.

An unspecified number of persons have been killed, robbed kidnapped and raped in the area of the state this year sequel to the deplorable condition of the roads.

Three traditional rulers in the council areas and the council chairman of Akoko North West raised the alarm and served the criminal’s notice weekend during the 30th anniversary of the council.

The three monarchs who raised the alarm and read the riot act at the Cross creek golf club, ilado, Akure, the state capital include the Owa of ogbagi- Oba victor Adetona, Oluyani of Akoko- Joel Daudu and Akala- of lkaramu-Andrew Momoh.

Also, the council chairman of Akoko North West, Elder Ayodele Akande who hosted the council stakeholders said the activities of the bandits have become an embarrassment to the people in the senatorial district.

Akande however said that efforts were ongoing between the state and its neighbouring states to curb the incessant cases of criminality insecurity in the border towns.

“Though some people have labelled Akoko land as a criminal hideout, I want to tell you that, things have totally changed and tranquillity had been restored in the whole land.

“That notwithstanding, we are still having issues in the border towns with other neighbouring states.

“Akoko land has borders with there states to be specific: Ekiti, Kogi and Edo states and by the time the criminals come from those states, they would come into our area in Akoko without notice, strike and move back to their base and security agencies seem not to have the power to pursue them to their states.

“We have registered this complaint to the appropriate authority and security agencies for them to strengthen their collaboration with the neighbouring states.

Also, the monarchs took turns to warn the bandits to stop giving the senatorial district bad names noting that ” enough is enough on the nefarious activities of the criminals in the Akoko areas of Ondo state.

Oba Momoh, the Akala of lkaramu who lamented that the criminal ” usually come from the border towns to commit a crime and escape back ” said it would not be business as usual for them henceforth.

” Akoko communities is no more the hideout of criminals. They should relocate and that’s our decision in the senatorial districts.

” We want a situation where our people can drive safely on the highways and our farmers can go to the farm without fear of being kidnapped.

Oba Momoh said that “banditry is a fallout of what’s happening in the north.

We must open our eyes not to allow them in the south.

” it’s a national problem and should be solved nationally. Government should have the political will to tackle it frontally.

The council chairman, Elder Akande said that the six councils chairmen have put in place strategies to rid the communities of the nefarious activities of criminals.

” We have enlightened all the communities in the senatorial districts on the need to get rid of the criminals. We have mobilised the vigilante groups, local hunters on this worrisome dimension that crime had taken in our communities.

Akande said that ” Akokoland would no longer be the den of kidnappers and other criminal minded people. Our people should be free to go about their daily businesses without any fear.

The monarchs and the council chairman lauded the governor for the establishment of Amotekun noting that the security outfit ” has really curbed the rampaging activities of the bandits in the senatorial districts.

They called on all tiers of government to take the issue of security more seriously.

Activities lined up for the 30 anniversary include golf kitting, an Economic Summit with the theme; Enhancing local government economic stability in the post-pandemic era – Challenges and Prospect.

The summit slated for Saturday 25th of this month would be to be presented by the Deputy Majority Leader and member representing Akoko-Edo Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Comrade Peter Akpatason while a youth summit is slated for Thursday 23rd of this month.

A seasoned administrator and former National President of NULGE, Dr Deji Akinwalere will also deliver a paper on Local government administration in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria