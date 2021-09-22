

By David Odama, LAFIA

A coalition of non-governmental organisations have organised a cultural fiesta to foster the promote of peace, unity, and National cohesion as well as consolidating on the social bonding in Nasarawa state.

The fiesta 2nd edition in its series is designed and facilitated by ActionAid Nigeria, Global Peace Development (GPD) and Beacon Youth Initiative took place in Lafia Wednesday and is in commemoration of Global Peace Day.

The Executive Director, Mr Ebruke Esike said the motive behind the cultural peace fiesta is to bring young men and women from diverse ethnic backgrounds to inculcate the culture of peace, tolerance, social bonding, harmony, and promoting unity and brotherhood among the heterogenous cultures in Nasarawa state.

He said the event is in pursuance of the group’s collaborative “System and Structure Strengthening Approach against Radicalization to Violent Extremism (SARVE II) project in Nasarawa state aimed at building community resilience against violent extremism through community empowerment, creation of enabling environment and strengthening community structures towards preventing violent extremism with targeted beneficiaries between the ages of 18-30.

“Nasarawa state with a land mass of 27, 117 kilometre, blessed with about 29 different languages with a unique distinctive cultures.

“I have no doubt that the event will not only promote acceptance of the rich cultures of our beloved state but also break down stereotypes and set right preconceived notions about certain cultures by creating a platform for participants to interact with one another and build social bonding and network,” he said.

In her a keynote addres, country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Mrs Ene Obi, represented by Project Manager of ActionAid Nigeria, Mr Aliyu Adamu, said the essence of the cultural peace fiesta was to encourage the diverse ethnic groups in the state to embrace peace.

According to her, aside the promotion of peace in the state, the state government can also use the fiesta to generate income by making it an international annual event.

“I am seeing that this government that this government is really making effort for it to increase their revenue and i hop that will take off very soon,” she said.

In an interview, Musa Iyimoga, Chairman, Nasarawa state House of Assembly House Committee Chairman on Youths and Sports expressed delight with the hosting of the event in the state which he believes will foster unity and social bonding among the diverse ethnic groups in the state.

