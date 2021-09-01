…Bans transportation of livestock to, fro the state

In the face of worsening insecurity, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, yesterday ordered immediate closure of some major highways in the state to check activities of bandits and other violent crimes in the state.

The affected highways are Jibia-Gurbin Baure road and Kankara-Sheme road linking the state to Zamfara State.

The governor advised travelers and other users of the roads to use the Funtua road in the meantime.

Governor Masari, who gave the order in a Security Challenges (containment) order he personally signed, also suspended activities at livestock markets in the frontline local governments and others as well as banned transportation or movement of livestock to and from the state.

According to him, “In the exercise of powers conferred on me by the subsection (2) of section 176 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and all other powers enabling me on that behalf, I, Aminu Bello Masari, the Governor of Katsina State do hereby make the following:

”Immediate total closure of Jibia-Gurbin Baure road to all motorists until further notice and immediate closure of Kankara-Sheme road to all commercial vehicles.

”Only private non-commercial vehicle are to ply the road. Travelers plying those roads are advised to go through Funtua.

“Suspension of the sale of all animals at the markets in the following LGAs, Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mai’Adua, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsinma and Kaita; and;

”Ban on transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina State to any state in Nigeria. Lorries/Trucks carrying firewood from the bush are totally banned.”

“Ban on conveying of three persons or more than three passengers on motorcycle and tricycle respectively. Ban on sale of second hand motorcycles in Charanchi market.

“Re-enforcement of ban on sale of petrol on jerricans at filing station, re-enforcement of ban on operation of tricycle and motorcycle between 10pm to 6am in the state capital and 6pm to 6am in Frontline LGAs while identified essential workers (Health personnel, security personnel and journalists) were exempted.

“Only 2 designated filing stations are allowed to sell fuel of not more than N5,000 to motorists in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur LGAs.”

