Dayo Johnson Akure

A Yoruba group under the aegis of Egbe Omo Yoruba North America (EOYNA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the current insecurity situations in the country by going after identified sponsors of insurgency.

The group said that the president should go after those identified by Commodore Kunle Olawunmi(Retd) during a live programme on a TV station in the country to guarantee peace and stability in the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the groups President, Dr Durojaye Odimayo Akindutire.

The group said if President Buhari wanted to fight insecurity seriously and genuinely, he should go after the sponsors of insurgency who have remained untouchable.

It referred to Commodore Olawunmi’s revelations that the sponsors of insurgency were well known to security agencies in the country but were being shielded by some people in authority.

According to the statement, the group described as “potent and disturbing” the revelations of the retired military officer.

“The Kernel of what he(Cmdre Olawunmi) revealed is that “the center of gravity of insecurity of all stripes in Nigeria is the sponsors”.

” This is what connects the Dots. And until and unless these sponsors are exposed and brought to heel, Nigeria will never know peace and will continue to regress.

“The challenge is that these sponsors are highly placed Individuals that include Governors, Senators and people in Aso Rock who are known to security personnel but are being shielded by those in Authority.

“These revelations have confirmed the worst fears of some ethnic nationalities in Nigeria that the murderous rampages of kidnappings and dispossession of lands in the Middle Belt and Southern parts of the country are part of a larger sinister Agenda of Ethnic and Radical Religious Domination of the Taliban variety being pursued by some elements in sharia north.

“If President Buhari-led Federal Government wants to tackle insecurity in Nigeria seriously and genuinely, EOYNA calls on the Federal Government under President Buhari to address the core problem identified by Comdre.

“Olawunmi as its center of gravity – the sponsors here in Nigeria who are well known and have been untouchable. This should be done for All Nigerians to see.”

While commending the retired military officer for the revelations, the group, cautioned that nothing adverse should happen to Comdre Olawunmi and his family, saying he had exercised his right to free speech and had spoken the truth with facts for the sake of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Vanguard News Nigeria