Ikechukwu Chukwuyere, the Okeke-led National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has attributed recent defection of some lawmakers in the Anambra State House of Assembly,to injustice being meted out at Hon.Chukwuma Umeoji.

He described Umeoji as the authentic candidate of the party for the Anambra State governorship elections, saying desperate attempts being made in some quarters to frustrate his bid,resulted in the movement of the politicians to the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement, Friday, Chukwuyere reiterated commitment that “Umeoji will lead APGA to victory in the November poll”, claiming that “Soludo’s claim to APGA ticket is temporary distraction.”

“We have noted with dismay and great concern the mass defection of lawmakers elected on the platform of our dear party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance,APGA, in the Anambra State House of Assembly to the All Progresives Congress, APC.

“That this very troubling and ugly development coming very close to the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state is no doubt very disturbing.

“The mass defection is a clear indication that our party, APGA, is losing its grip of the grassroots where real politicking is.

“It is clear to us as a party that this disturbing mass defection is one of the direct and clear consequences of the injustice meted out to the party’s governorship candidate in the election, Honourable Chuma Umeoji,’the statement read.

According to the statement,” The desperate attempt to impose Chukwuma Soludo as the party’s flagbearer in the state will surely boomerang.”

“Only those who are not concerned if our party loses the state in the forthcoming election will not support Umeoji’s candidature.

“It is clear that Umeoji is the candidate that has mass appeal among party members and in the state in general.

“APGA will lose Anambra State Government House if Umeoji is not allowed to fly the party’s flag because the people want Umeoji at all cost and not an unpopular person,”it added.

