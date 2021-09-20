By Olayinka Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission ,INEC, Lagos State will as from Tuesday 21st September, 2021 suspend the online pre-registration of voters that started on 28th June, 2021 and in-person registration that commenced on the 26th July 2021 and thereafter embark on display of voter register for claims and objections.

In a statement, spokesman for INEC in Lagos, Femi Akinbiyi explained that : “The exercise based on the approved time lines and schedule will start on September 24th and end on the 30th September 2021.



The temporary CVR stoppage is to give room for all registrants to check for appropriateness or otherwise of their information supplied during the registration. The 7-day long activities are also to raise objections (if any) about names that are not supposed to be on the register, like names of dead persons, foreigners and Nigerians below the age of 18. The Commission will also use the period for other necessary housekeeping (Backend) activities in preparation for the next quarters”.

The Commission urged Lagosians to afford themselves of the opportunity to help in getting the correct information about all registrants in the State on INEC data base.

Saying: “Names of registrants will be displayed for the public at the local government INEC offices in all the 20 Local Government Areas of the State throughout the days earmarked for the exercise”.