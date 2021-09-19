By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has warned market leaders across the state against jeopardizing effort at averting flooding in the state, vowing to shut any market found to be involved in indiscriminate dumping of waste to block drainages.

The state government gave the warning at a one-day seminar, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, in collaboration with the state Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs at the weekend.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed and his counterpart, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, gave the warning on the occasion.

Ahmed, said the need to revisit the issue of market sanitation and security has become imperative, considering the increase in population and waste generation in the state.

“The benefits and advantages of sanitation in our markets cannot be exhausted, considering the fact that we have three hundred and eighty-two registered markets in Lagos State.

“Drawing from the untoward incidents occurring everywhere, it will not be out of place, that vigilance and intelligence gathering should form part of our primary responsibility. This will help us to be proactive, and be steps ahead of anyone or groups, planning to disturb the peace of the state, “he said.

Bello, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Belinda Odeneye, tasked the market women and men on proper hygiene.

Chairperson of COWLSO and wife of the state governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, stressed on hygiene and cleanliness in the market place which according to her would engender a healthy environment.

“We know that a lot of waste is generated from our markets and as market leaders, it is important that we seize this opportunity to appeal to our market men and women to do away with unhygienic practices including indiscriminate dumping of waste, blocking of drainages and street trading, among others.

“The truth of the matter is that it is in our collective interest to imbibe international best practices in administering markets and protect our environment,” she said.