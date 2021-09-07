In the last edition of the Marketing Masterclass, we dealt with how a small business can create a strong brand and how to define your Brand and your Value Proposition.

We said that you have to ask yourself, what the core promise you are making to your target market is. Then you should define your promise and the core values behind it. Consumers of a product need to get the clear value that has prompted them to choose your particular brand over other competing brands.

READ ALSO:With Daw Empire behind my brand, my music is about to take major leap ― Oziium

The next question becomes, once you have defined your core promise, how do you incorporate that into the marketing mix? You do that by translating the value to actions.

Let’s take the case of the Zoom, a video conferencing platform used for virtual meetings, online learning and to host webinars.

Zoom was founded in 2011 by Eric Yuan, who was an executive with WebEx for over a decade before he started Zoom. While working with Webex he was unhappy with the quality of the service. Although the video conferencing market seemed saturated, he believed he could create better technology and realise his ambition to connect the working world.

Zoom’s promise is anchored on its ease of use and reliability. With Zoom, a user could operate even at slow internet speeds and since it is cloud based, they could price their paid subscription at a lower price than competition. To speed up adoption, they gave users an opportunity to test the product for free using a freemium model that lets anyone host a meeting of 40 minutes or less with the belief that once you try it you would ultimately upgrade to a paid subscription.

Zoom set out to deliver a customer centric platform and to create the best experience and quality in video communication. They constantly monitored customer satisfaction – in the beginning, the CEO, Eric Yuan would personally call dissatisfied customers to find out how to improve the product.

In no time, although Zoom started small, it soon rose to own almost half (48.7%) of the global market share for video conferencing and ranked No. 1 in 44 countries according to a recent report.

By 2021, Zoom’s market capitalisation stood at about $101.24 billion, up from $18.80 billion in 2019 when it went public. It went from 3 million people who participated in a Zoom meeting in 2013 to over 200 million participants a day in March 2020.

At the height of the pandemic, Zoom experienced phenomenal growth as children turned to it to learn remotely and teachers needed an easy-to-use video conferencing solution to continue teaching. Also, millions of people around the world found themselves working remotely. Since virtual meetings have replaced many face-to-face interactions, Zoom has gone on to become the go-to video conferencing solution in this time of COVID19 and social distancing.

In our next edition we will talk about how to build and measure Brand Awareness. Measurement helps you spot any trends and tackle problems – it helps you manage the brand, by making sure your strategies are still relevant. Stay tuned.