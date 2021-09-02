Impact Her Initiative marks 5th anniversary with menstrual hygiene talk, graduation of entrepreneurs

Impact Her Initiative, IHI, is marking its fifth anniversary with the graduation of teenage entrepreneurs, health talk, distribution of menstrual hygiene products and an interactive session.

The event, scheduled for September 8 in Lagos, would be the climax of a four-week free entrepreneurship training for teenagers.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, IHI Founder, Mrs Chioma Uwandu-Mordi, said it had been five years of challenging, but fulfilling, journey with teenagers, women and widows.

Mrs Uwandu-Mordi said: “We have come a long way. But there is still a lot to be done. Those who need empowerment — knowledge about their health or entrepreneurship — are so much.

“However, we are fulfilled in the little we do and the feedback we get. So, this year we are celebrating the beneficiaries and our little successes.”

Asked how her IHI is different from the many others out there claiming to empower women and girls, Uwandu-Mordi, who is pursuing a doctorate in English Literature, said: “We are really in touch with the grassroots. That is where the work is.

“We go to the market women, take teens off the streets, got to local churches and also monitor beneficiaries with the goal of helping them stand firm after empowering them.

“It is not easy. But we have a passion at IHI and that is our drive. Do we need help? Yes. Resources are scare. So, public-spirited individuals and organisations should be part of our mission.”

She added that at the progamme there would entrepreneurship talks, menstrual hygiene talk, free distribution of sanitary pads to girls, interactive session, among others.

The resource persons expected at the IHI event are Dr. Raphael James, DG, CRIMMD, Lagos; Jennifer Chinenye Umeh, CEO, Blinky Collections; Dr. Chiemelie Onyenka, CEO, Kizzyservice Hub Ltd, and Rhoda Olurunfemi, Founder/Convener, Serene EARLY-TROBB Concepts, among others.

