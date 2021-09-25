.

The Deputy Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu has declared that the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state will be of immense benefit to Imolites. Iwuanyanwu, who is the member representing Nwangele state constituency in the IMO Assembly, made the comment during an exclusive interview.

He said the presidential visit was an opportunity for President Buhari to see the work done so far by Governor Hope Uzodimma and his team in Imo state.

He noted that the visit will also enable the president to know what sectors he can render help to Imo and its residents henceforth.

He added: “For instance, there are some federal roads that the governor has embarked on that are not actually state roads, but because of the viability of those roads. He has embarked on them with meagre funds. “So, if the president goes back with what he has seen on the ground, he can decide that the federal government and assist.” He added that because of the good work that the Uzodimma-led government is doing in Imo state, corruption is fighting back from all angles. He said “This presidential visit is epochal in different dimensions.

Firstly, this is the first time in the last 12 years that we will be hosting the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, solely for the purpose of work rather than election or any other social or extra administrative reasons. “This is to say that for the first time in 12 years, the Nigerians seat of power is fully relocating to Imo state, albeit, for just a day.

The far-reaching significance of this cannot be overemphasized.” Buhari is impressed with projects in Imo.

Recall that President Buhari on Thursday, September 9, expressed satisfaction at the extent of work done so far in Imo state under Governor Uzodimma. The president said that he is impressed at the kind of infrastructural development and the level of security in the state.

He noted that the two areas in which the governor has performed well align with his Next Level vision for Nigeria.

Buhari asks Uzodimma to continue with good works in Imo. President Buhari had earlier declared that he has seen enough to account for the good deeds of Governor Uzodimma.

Buhari made the statement during his visit to Imo where he commissioned projects carried out by the Uzodimma-led government. He added that he is fascinated by the Imo state leader’s giant strides even in the face of unforeseen circumstances.

Vanguard News Nigeria