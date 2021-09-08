By Dirisu Yakubu

Immediate past governor of Cross River state, Sen. Liyel Imoke, has described the death of former military administrator of River state and ex Minister of Information and Culture, Brigadier General Anthony Ukpo (retd) as shocking and unbelievable.

Imoke in a message of condolence made available to newsmen yesterday beyond being a military officer, “Ukpo was a passionate man, interested in the socio-political life and orderliness of the general society.”

According to him, Gen. Ukpo led the way in several endeavours, “where he distinguished himself as a patriotic military officer and leader of thought among the several illustrious sons and daughters Cross River State has produced. To many young Cross River citizens in the 1970s and 1980s, Ukpo was a lighting star bestowed to Nigeria by the state and toast to the world for greatness.

According to Imoke, “Brig. Gen. Anthony Ukpo (retd), a patriotic Nigerian, was a dependable and vocal voice on many issues of national importance. He was truly a pathfinder of sort, as he demonstrated dedication and commitment to service to country and humanity.

“These stellar qualities would later on in life and in his military career, win him the trust of Nigerian leaders at the national level, specifically, during the administration of Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babaginda. Ukpo would later be made a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council, AFRC, ending up as military administrator of Rivers State and Minister of Information and Culture,” Imoke added.

Imoke further stressed that “in the two positions Ukpo held as military governor of Rivers state and Minister of Information and Culture, he left behind indelible marks of honour and legacies that would ever remain timeless in the annals of history.

“Today, in Rivers State, the performance of Ukpo bear witness and testimony to his firm resolve to serve humanity in whatever capacity he found himself.

“In Cross River, the late Brig. Gen. Anthony Ukpo (retd) paid adequate attention to the development and economic growth of the state. Although, he never sort an elective position, he was a reliable pillar who was willing and ready to offer critical piece of advice in the betterment of the state. He will be greatly missed.