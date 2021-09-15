.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Oil Marketers have called off the over one week strike in the state and resolved that the supply of the Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, would resume in the states of the Southeast region.

The decision came after they met with the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma, at the government house in Owerri, on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the leadership of the Petroleum marketers among them, Chief Billy Harry, Ukadike Chinedu, Chimodo Martine, Abuduramani Shaibu, Godwin Nwaka, Acho Ezirim among others.

Part of the resolution signed by both the officials of the government and the Petroleum marketers, said: “The relevant authorities of the Tanker Drivers Association have directed their members to immediately suspend the strike action they embarked upon in the past one week and that supply of petroleum products to the South-East should resume forthwith.

The above directive was sequel to a resolution by 15man Committee set up by Imo State Government on how to resolve the strike action by the Tanker Drivers Association in Imo State.

“To actualize the above, the Governor of Imo State His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma had set up a 15 member Committee made up of 7 from Government side and 8 from the Concerned Union, consequently the Committee resolved that moving forward the following steps should be taken.

“On the demolition of Petroleum Station in Orlu: It was resolved that they should visit the station to access the extent of damage and advise Government on the appropriate compensation to be paid.

“To mitigate the complain about revenue collection, the Committee resolved that all revenue collection from Petroleum Marketers by Imo Internal Revenue Service should be suspended forthwith pending the report of the Committee on a holistic approach to revenue collection.

“The Committee looked at activities of OCDA, ENTRACO, IMSSA, and resolved to look into allegations of multiple charges, harassment of Tanker Drivers and highhandedness by these agencies and come up with a comprehensive solution to mitigate these problems.”

Earlier, the governor, Uzodimma said: “Imo people are already going through harrowing experiences as a result of hardship, occasioned by insecurity, inflation and other challenges and they have a rethink.

“We appeal to your conscience to see the citizen as their brothers and sisters and should not use their strike as a weapon against the Shared Prosperity Government in Imo State; else it will be misinterpreted to be a political witch-haunt and sabotage against the Government.”

Vanguard News Nigeria