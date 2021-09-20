The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Imo will boycott court sittings in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday to protest the murder of their colleague, Mr Darlington Udumeh.

NBA branch Chairman, Mr Jude Ogamba, announced the planned boycott in a notice.

The boycott will be in compliance with the acting Chief Judge of Imo, Justice Ijeoma Oguguo’s two-day sit at home directive.

“The NBA Owerri has received the directive of the Acting Chief Judge of Imo, conveyed to all the chairmen of the five branches of NBA in Imo through the chairman of NBA Orlu branch, Mr B.A. Munonye.

ALSO READ: Nigerians paid N2.15trn for petrol in 12 months, says NNPC

“The acting Chief Judge directed that there shall be a boycott of all courts in the state by all lawyers on Tuesday and Wednesday”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Udumeh was murdered on Wednesday in Orlu council area where he practised.

Udumeh until his death, was the Publicity Secretary of NBA, Orlu branch.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria