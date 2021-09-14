By Victor Arjiromanus

Up and rising Rap music artist, Iyoha Omohegbele Eromosele aka Mo’kross, the rising star believes that the once glamorous Rap music has lost its glamour in Nigeria and has vowed to restore back the glory of Rap.

Mo’kross who was born in Benin City, Edo state into a family of 6 is a graduate of international relations and diplomacy from the University of Benin.

According to him, his ‘mission and message, venturing into the entertainment scene, is Rap music, and to let everyone know that rap can be glamorous in Nigeria again’

“I am bringing back a lost aspect of rap music, the glamour; the finesse; and the fame. That is something a lot of rap artists haven’t been able to do in recent times” he declared.

Every of his music projects depicts his mentioned desire to bring Rap music back to the top as it was in the past, and this was characterised in his last body of work titled; ‘Catalog’ which he said was inspired by his love for rap music and poetry and his desire to tell his own story. In his own words; ‘I wanted to create a body of work that cuts across rap and poetry and also tell a story about myself’’.

Mo’kross said he discovered his love for music at a tender age and has pursued music passionately ever since, however, he bemoaned the difficulty in penetrating and getting heard in the overpopulated music scene in Nigeria.

“I have been writing and composing music since I was little, I developed an early passion for it and at that age, I already knew that music was something I wanted to do. Music for me is everything because my biggest dreams are attached to my love for music.’’

“Most times it’s getting heard, in the highly saturated industry it’s hard to get noticed especially when the money isn’t always available to push yourself out. But through dedication and hard work, these challenges can be surpassed.” He said.

About his next music project, to be released by December, titled “ open up to me”, Mo’kross says everyone should get ready, as the work will burn like fire.