By Ayo Onikoyi

King David The Great, a UK-based songwriter and producer for some of UK and America’s major musicians, who achieved fame with his ringside walk song for Anthony Joshua in 2019 has expressed his intentions to come back home to Nigeria

The entertainer, a UK resident whose real name is David Agboola, a Nigerian from Ibadan, Oyo State, said, “I am very passionate about the development of our people and the country, but for now, we must let those who are there now do their jobs and when it’s our turn go and vote, let’s fix Nigeria together,” he stated.

He said if he were to find himself in a position of power he would do many things to get the country working again.

“What will be done are many but just to name a few, things such as free healthcare, security, constant light, clean road, jobs, will be a major focus for me, ” he said, pointing out that he would work to ensure that the country’s currency becomes one of the strongest in the world.

So far, he has not fallen short of his objectives having worked with a long list of local and international artists including the likes of Akon, Lil’ Wayne, Jadakiss, Stone Bwoy, Siszla Konlanji and 2face Idibia among others.

For him, the year 2021 is a defining moment in his career as a creative person.

“This year 2021 has been one of those years of growing and understanding the industry which is growing at a fast pace, with new sounds merging and new artists emerging. So far, the developments of this year are giving me the time to perfect the sound and structure of our movements, to know our direction and purpose for music in Africa as a whole,” King David said.

Vanguard News Nigeria