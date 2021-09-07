A former Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Charles Udeogaranya has insisted that he remains the only hope for Nigeria survival as a better nation come 2023 presidential election.

Udeogaranya signalled that Nigerians’ thought process limits them from giving opportunities to the unknowns, forgetting that if any miracle should occur, it won’t come from the political celebrities but from deeply concerned men and women outside the box.

Udeogaranya insisted that for Nigeria to reverse and retract the nation, her next president must be someone who understands that Covid-19 has redefined our world economy from the physical industrial age to virtual industrial age and willing to double up efforts towards provision of basic and affordability of human survival necessities such as food, shelter, education and health care.

In a media chat with journalists, Udeogaranya insisted that less focus should be given to some infrastructural capital projects, as they drain funds and seem to equip locations that are unfit to render it’s full utilizations.

The former Presidential Aspirant argued that Nigerian can be better for all if our political class can help to elect a president who is willing to better the lot of all Nigerians. A quality that he claimed ‘I stand out as a morning star”.