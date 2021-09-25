One of Nigeria’s fast rising act Pablomorney has come out to acknowledge that indigenous rapper Reminisce remains one of the few acts he’s grateful to in the industry.

Born Festus Ajayi Nurudeen, Pablomorney made this revelation recently while talking about his new single YOUR CASE where he featured Reminisce.

He said: “First time I approached Reminisce for a verse his reception to me was overwhelming and so normal unlike what I expected from a top celebrity like him.”

Pablomorney who hails from Ovia South West, Edo State said Reminisce took the project like his personal thing and even went extra mile to see to every bit of putting this song together.

Pablomorney who was born and raised in Lagos, added that Reminisce continually made him realize his true talent, “he believes in me and that stardom will find me soon.”

PABLOMORNEY has an E.P dropping in November with some of Nigeria’s finest acts while he’s in the process of shooting visuals for YOUR CASE FT REMINISCE, a song produced by Jomane.

Speaking on the challenges he faced since his sojourn in the movie industry, Pablomorney recalled that he has been through so many rough parts and narrow ways.

Hear him: ” I have had to do a lot of things, even when I had no support to do so. Challenges are much. I don’t want to go into details, but I thank God for where I am today.

I want to say thank you to everybody who have supported me; to my fans out there, I am coming out with so much for you guys.”

The rising music star further appreciated his fans for their love promising that he will never disappoint them, “I want say thank God for everything and my fans out there.”