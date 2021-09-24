By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Following the alleged rape of three students of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, by policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad, RRS; Gov Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, to investigate allegations of harassment of students and arrest the security agent behind the act.

Academic activities were Friday grounded at the Abia State Polytechnic as the students took over the Aba- Owerri road protesting the alleged rape of three female students of the institution by policemen residing at a Lodge near the Aba North council headquarters.

The students have been receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in the area. The students lamented that some personnel of the RRS team has been sexually assaulting them at their Lodge.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, disclosed that the Governor is monitoring the situation with the alleged harassment and rape of students of the state polytechnic to ensure the protection of all law-abiding citizens.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the police authorities to ensure full investigation and prosecution of officers who are engaged in harassing law-abiding citizens to serve as a deterrent to others. The Governor is actively monitoring the situation with the alleged harassment and rape of the polytechnic students with a view to ensuring the protection of all law-abiding citizens.”

While addressing the protesting students, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Kalu Osonwa, explained that he got information that the RRS men were assaulting students and promised to look into the complaint.

Ikpeazu’s wife visits Lady Allegedly Raped by Policemen, Assures of Justice

Meanwhile, the wife of the Governor of Abia State, Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu, has visited the allegedly raped students and assured them that her Foundation, Vicar Hope, will foot their medical bills as well as ensure justice is done in the matter.

Represented by medical personnel attached to her office, Dr Suzzy Nwachukwu, Deaconess Ikpeazu who had earlier called and spoken with the victim, condemned the action of perpetrators of the heinous crime and vowed to ensure that the matter was not swept under the carpet.

She further directed that the victims be transferred to another medical facility for better care and warned those who are still allegedly threatening the victims to prepare for the full weight of the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria